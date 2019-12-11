Caution urged to prevent Christmas tree fires

Tahlequah Fire Chief Ray Hammons said it's the time of the year when area residents need to pay attention and stay alert when it comes to live Christmas trees.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, U.S. fire departments responded to an average of 160 home fires per year that were started by Christmas trees.
Hammons said a live tree will literally go up in flames in less than five seconds, and the entire room will be engulfed.
"The sap, cedar, or pine trees are extremely flammable, and if you've ever seen one explode, you'd know what I'm talking about," said Hammons.
A live Christmas tree should be kept at least 3 feet away from any heat source. That includes candles, a fire place, or electric heaters.
Josh Garde, of Wilkinson Christmas Tree Forest, makes sure those who purchase trees from the farm are educated and up to date on how to put them up and care for them.
"When you get a tree from us, we tell you how to take care of it," he said. "We stress not to let it run out of water because if you keep watering it, then it can keep drinking."
The tree is set in a stand that holds the water, which keeps the tree hydrated and prevents it from drying out and thus more susceptible to fire.
Garde advises tree owners to put a fresh cut from the base of the trunk before setting it in water.
"When you put a fresh cut on there, it opens up all the veins in the bottom of the tree and it drains all the sap out of the trees, and that's where it will continue to drink," he said.
The common misconception regarding a live tree is that it could go up in flames at any given time. While an artificial tree is safer, those can still cause fires.
"Your couch and your clothes are just as flammable as your tree," said Garde. "I mean, trees can catch on fire - don't get me wrong - but they're safe as long as you take care of them and keep them drinking."
Preventive measures should be taken to ensure a safer holiday. Garde said LED Christmas lights are much safer than fluorescent lights. The older bulbs can produce just enough heat that could cause sparks. The LED lights are more durable and longer-lasting.
"If you put real trees up, please wait until the second or third week in December, and make sure you trim the bottom of it and keep it watered," said Hammons. "It will still draw moisture up in there and keep the pine needles from being less flammable, tender and brittle."
Tahlequah Solid Waste Director Chris Armstrong said the department does have a process in place for Christmas tree pickups.
"After the holiday, Solid Waste collects Christmas trees during the regular trash collection," he said. "This will not interfere with the seven-bag limit. We will collect Christmas trees at the curb until Jan. 3. Anything after that will be considered a junkload and will have a charge."
Hammons reiterated that area residents should make sure they have working smoke detectors in place, as well as emergency family escape plans.
