Cherokees for Black Indian History Preservation Foundation annually hosts music festivals for the community, but like most things in 2020, it was a bit different.
The free Pop-Up in the Park event Friday Sept. 18, began at 6 p.m. in Norris Park with live music, socially distanced community interaction, and a food truck.
"We wanted to give everybody a chance to get out. We missed that in the summertime," said Ty Wilson, CBIHP president.
Wilson had been in communication with the band Cliff Tops for months, trying to organize a show during a pandemic.
"Everything started to get worse, so we canceled. But I thought that we should throw something together for the community," said Wilson. "We thought, if people show up, great; if not, we're gonna have a good time."
He estimates about 200 people attended during the event's time in the downtown Tahlequah park.
"It was a pretty mixed crowd, with kids, teenagers, older people, and senior citizens. People were telling me they just wanted to get out and hear some music," said Wilson. "I figured it wouldn't be too big, and we didn't want it to be."
It was announced that the first 50 people at the event would get a free BLK-FTHR Trading Company face mask. Wilson said they ended up giving away 186 masks. Some people came and went, while others stayed for hours.
Those looking for dinner or a snack found it at the Fry Bread Factory food truck.
"Everyone loves those Indian tacos, and they had fish. People were showing up just for the food," said Wilson.
Usually, volunteers are the core to any successful event, but due to the pandemic, CBIHP found ways to limit the number of people needed.
"We didn't have volunteers so nobody risked getting sick. Me and the board took care of everything," Wilson said.
The stage was placed on Morgan Street facing Norris Park. Wilson said this left more open room for social distancing.
Four bands were on schedule to play, but illnesses and schedule conflicts knocked it down to two taking the stage Friday: Winnie Cooper and Cliff Top
"One guy was only supposed to play for 30 minutes, so Winnie Cooper took that spot, too. Cliff Top started early," said Wilson. "Cliff Top and Winnie did a song together, and that was good."
Cooper, 20, is from Henryetta, and as a former Oklahoma Kids member, she has competed across the state and region. Cooper won second place in the March 2020 Eufaula's Got Talent competition.
According to the band's Facebook page, Cliff Top's "writing style and music influences range from bluegrass, traditional country to classical" and come together to create their original sound, which they let fall under the Americana category.
"It was a really diverse crowd," said Wilson. "The weather was lovely. It couldn't have gone any better."
Cherokees for Black Indian History Preservation Foundation is a Tahlequah-based Cherokee history and culture organization. As its mission, CBIHP seeks to preserve the Native American narrative with primary emphasis on understanding Black Indian history.
Wilson said CBIHP board members have been meeting in town, and they are beginning to plan the group's end-of-year banquet.
Learn more
For information about the Cherokees for Black Indian History Preservation Foundation, call 918-822-0167 or visit www.facebook.com/CBIHP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.