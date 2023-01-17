The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners, during a Jan. 17 meeting, approved quotes, agreements, and loans.
Cherokee County Detention Center Jail Administrator T.J. Girdner was hired as building manager Tuesday morning. District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall said Girdner’s new duties will keep him busy in the county.
“By putting T.J. in this position, some of our buildings that we’re not in all of the time are getting a little bit rundown,” Hall said. “He’s going to start looking at how to make everything more cost-effective. We’ve got the buildings on College Avenue that we’re going to have to do something with, so he’s got a lot of work ahead of him.”
In other business, the board approved an ETR loan for $400,000 for Indian Road and the emergency repair to site “C.”
The Sheriff’s Office request to accept a $2,100 donation for wound kits from the Cherokee County Farmers Union was granted.
The board also gave its nod to dissolving the Flood Plain Board and for them to take over that function.
Sheriff Jason Chennault’s request to have a 2014 Ford Explorer disposed and transferred to the District Attorney’s office was approved.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were OK’d.
What's next
The next Board of Cherokee County Commissioners meeting is Monday, Feb. 6, at 9 a.m., at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
