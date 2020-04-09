Tahlequah resident Billy Nichols wants to work in the law enforcement field, so he's majoring in criminal law at Northeastern State University while working at the Cherokee County Detention Center.
Now, he and his peers are facing a challenge they didn't expect: COVID-19.
Nichols, 21, grew up in Locust Grove, and has been a detention officer for 1-1/2 years. He currently lives with his sister, Heather, and her two elementary-aged children, and he has had to adjust to changes due to the COVID-19 situation.
“I'm still taking all my classes at NSU, and going online has been a little difficult because a couple of my classes have made assignments due on Tuesday at noon, and I work at that time, so I've had to get the assignments done early,” he said.
A normal shift for Nichols is 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, and every other Sunday.
“My normal shift duties are to ensure the safety of inmates housed within our facilities. Every hour, we go back to the pods to check on the inmates housed in the general population, and we also have inmates who are housed in the booking area that are checked on every 15 minutes,” said Nichols, who agrees to share his experience and an individual rather than a CCDC representative. “For incoming inmates that are brought in, we book them in our system and search them for contraband and escort them to be changed into the clothing the detention center provides. Then we fingerprint the inmates and place them in the appropriate housing. If an inmate is getting bonded out or being released for another reason, then we also do the release paperwork.”
Nichols is certified for Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Livescan, CPR, and oleoresin capsicum, which is pepper spray. Currently, all CCDC officers are required to wear masks and gloves when they go to the back where inmates are housed.
“Now that COVID-19 has come around, we have taken precautions, such as getting our temperature checked before we come into the facility, as well as checking everyone's temp who comes in, such as officers and arriving inmates. We are constantly spraying things down with bleach just to try and keep everything disinfected,” said Nichols. “There is now a questionnaire we have to have new inmates answer regarding if they have been out of the country or been around anyone who has, or if they have had symptoms or been around anyone who has symptoms. We are also quarantining every inmate in their own cell for two weeks just to make sure they have no symptoms.”
CCDC normally houses about 120 inmates, but the county has released everyone with low-level crimes and cases, so there are around 55 inmates being held currently. Nichols said officers are being supplied the appropriate personal protective equipment, but they are free to bring their own masks if they prefer.
“We haven't formally been trained on anything new, as far as extra protection, but what the news says as far as trying to stay 6 feet apart. We do try to apply that, but doing what we do, that's not always possible. Sometimes our job is more hands-on,” said Nichols.
While he is working the normal hours, Nichols said that could change.
“What some of the other crews are doing is going down to a skeleton crew and working with just three men instead of the usual five or six, and people are rotating working a week and then taking the next week off to see if they might develop any symptoms,” he said.
Outside of work, Nichols said his home routine hasn't changed much, but he does try to take extra precautions because of his family.
“When I get home, I take my shoes off outside and I go straight to my room and change, so that way I'm not introducing anything all over the house,” he said. “I am concerned about working with the public just for the fact that I live with my sister, niece, and nephew, and my sister is actually immunocompromised and is very high-risk. So I'm afraid of giving it to her, but not so much myself getting it.”
The one thing Nichols would like to tell the community at-large during this time is “to stay home if you don't need to be out.”
“Take advantage of this time you have to get closer with your loved ones,” he said. “The quicker we can get everyone to do their part, the faster we can all get back to our normal lives. We are all in this together, whether we like it or not.”
