By Keri Thornton
kthornton@tahlequahdailypress.com
Cherokee County Governmental Building Authority members were updated on jail operations during a Aug. 5 meeting.
Jail Administrator T.J. Girdner said the facility is continuing to operate on felony and serious misdemeanor status. As of that morning, no inmates had tested positive for COVID-19.
Girdner said he will meet with an attorney on Aug. 6 and he hoped to have new representation by the end of the day.
"Chad Mooney, he's in a partnership with a law office in Tulsa and he shot me a quote," Girdner said. "Alisha Felts at 911 will be there, and we hope he will hash out some numbers, so I may have an attorney as of tomorrow sometime."
During the administrative report, Girdner said there were 109 people in jail that morning: 93 men and 16 women. Ten were sentenced to the Department of Corrections, and three were sentenced to county time.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were approved. The approval of payroll was tabled until the next meeting.
What's next
The next Governmental Building Authority meeting is Aug. 19 at 9 a.m. in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
