Cherokee County Governmental Building Authority members agreed to pay a surcharge to OPEH&W for insurance during a March 16 meeting.
Chair Clif Hall said all members have to pay their part, and the amount the Cherokee County Detention Center would pay is $13,000.
During the administrative report, Jail Administrator T.J. Girdner said there were 88 people behind bars that morning: 63 men and 15 women.
Five inmates were sentenced to the Department of Corrections, and one was sentenced to county time.
Thirty-seven inmates were being held on tribal charges.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were approved. The approval of payroll was tabled until the next meeting.
What's next
The next GBA meeting is April 6 at 9 a.m. in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
