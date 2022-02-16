Cherokee County Governmental Building Authority members agreed, during a Feb. 16 meeting, to allow the county to purchase land from them.
Chair Clif Hall said a survey has been done, but they aren't sure on exactly how much land will be sold and purchased.
"The fence line out here, we're just going to go straight through and the jail will keep that and the county will purchase the rest," said Hall.
In other business, Jail Administrator T.J. Girdner was granted permission to construct covered parking for the new transport vehicles.
"I'm going to start with it and it would probably be around somewhere between $25,000 and $30,000, is what I'm figuring," said Girdner. "I can spend up to a certain amount, and I don't have to put it out for bid. If I can get the board's approval, I can roll on with it."
During the administrative report, Girdner said there were 94 people behind bars that morning: 79 men and 15 women.
Five inmates were sentenced to the Department of Corrections, and none were sentenced to county time. Forty-one inmates were being held on tribal charges.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were approved. The approval of payroll was tabled until the next meeting.
What's next
The next GBA meeting is March 2 at 9 a.m. in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
