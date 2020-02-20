The Cherokee County Governmental Building Authority approved health care insurance for fiscal year 2020-21 during a Feb. 19 meeting.
County Commissioners agreed to the same package as last year with a three percent increase the county will absorb.
"We went from the top tier to platinum because it saved $100 total," said board member Clif Hall. "Out of 130 employees, only less than 30 met their deductibles and, if you did the numbers, it was more beneficial to save anyone money."
During the administrative report, jail administrator T.J. Girdner said there were 127 people in jail that morning: 108 men and 19 women. Seven were sentenced to county time, and eight to the Department of Corrections.
The monthly reports for January from Williams & Williams were tabled until next meeting.
Approval of all claims, purchase orders, blanket P.O.s, appropriations and transfers was granted.
What's next
The next Governmental Building Authority meeting is March 4 at 9 a.m. in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.