Cherokee County Governmental Building Authority members approved the March and April monthly report during a June 16 meeting.
The board gave its nod to the 2021-2022 property and liability insurance renewal.
A one-time payment of $169,405 would save the CCGBA costs if board members decided to split the cost with two payments a year.
During the administrative report, Jail Administrator T.J. Girdner said there were 98 people in jail that morning: 77 men and 21 women. There were 56 inmates out of the 98 held for Cherokee Nation.
One inmate was sentenced to the Department of Corrections and two were sentenced to county time.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were approved.
The approval of payroll was tabled until the next meeting.
What's next
The next GBA meeting is July 7 at 9 a.m. in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.