Cherokee County Governmental Building Authority members approved October's and November’s monthly reports during an Jan. 20 meeting.
Jail Administrator T.J. Girdner said the total revenue for October was $242,734, with a year-to-date at $913,618.
“The total operating expenses for the month of October was $160,454, which put our year-to-date at $589,292,” Girdner said. “We had $60,400 in the commissary fund.”
For November, Girdner said they collected $223,000 in total revenue, with a year-to-date of $1,136,633. Total operating expenses were $174,124, with a year-to-date at $763,416.
During the administrative report, Girdner said there were 76 people in jail that morning: 62 men and 14 women. Four were sentenced to the Department of Corrections and three were sentenced to county time.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were approved. The approval of payroll was tabled until the next meeting.
What's next
The next GBA meeting is Feb. 1 at 11 a.m. in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
