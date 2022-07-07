Cherokee County Governmental Building Authority members approved several resolutions during a July 6 meeting.
A resolution to agree to approve the requested amount of $54,120 to the county clerk's office for one payroll salary for processing payroll and purchase orders was granted.
Two resolutions with the treasurer's office were approved: GBA Investment Policy, and banks and financial institutions.
The contract renewal of Alcohol and Drug Testing Inc. was approved.
During the administrative report, Jail Administrator T.J. Girdner said there were 114 people behind bars that morning: 89 men and 25 women.
Four inmates were sentenced to the Department of Corrections, and one was sentenced to county time.
Forty-six inmates were being held on tribal charges.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were approved. The approval of payroll was tabled until the next meeting.
What's next
The next GBA meeting is July 20 at 9 a.m. in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.