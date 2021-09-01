Cherokee County Governmental Building Authority members were updated on jail operations during a Sept. 1 meeting.
During the administrative report, there were 89 people in jail that morning: 71 men and 18 women. Three inmates were sentenced to the Department of Corrections, and three were sentenced to county time. Close to 25 inmates were held on tribal charges.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were approved. The approval of payroll was tabled until the next meeting.
What's next
The next GBA meeting is Sept. 15 at 9 a.m. in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
