Cherokee County Governmental Building Authority members were updated on jail operations during a May 19 meeting.
During the administrative report, Jail Administrator T.J. Girdner said there were 75 people in jail that morning: 54 men and 21 women. No one had been sentenced to the Department of Corrections or to county time.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were approved. The approval of payroll was tabled until the next meeting.
The next GBA meeting is June 2 at 9 a.m. in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
