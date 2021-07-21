From staff reports
Cherokee County Governmental Building Authority members were updated on jail operations during a July 21 meeting.
During the administrative report, Jail Administrator T.J. Girdner said there were 85 people in jail that morning, 71 men and 14 women.
There inmates were sentenced to the Department of Corrections, and two were sentenced to county time.
Forty-nine inmates were held on tribal charges.
The board approved the resignation letter of member Billy Bob Dougherty.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were approved.
The approval of payroll was tabled until the next meeting.
What's next
The next GBA meeting is Aug. 4 at 9 a.m. in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
