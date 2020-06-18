By Keri Thornton
Cherokee County Governmental Building Authority members were updated on jail operations during a June 17 meeting.
Jail administrator T.J. Girdner said the facility is continuing to operate on felony and serious misdemeanor status.
During the administrative report, Girdner said there were 86 people in jail that morning: 73 men and 13 women. Five were sentenced to the Department of Corrections and one was sentenced to county time.
A new truck will be arriving soon.
"I got the truck ordered and it should be there second week of August," said Girdner. "The guy was phenomenal. It took two phone calls: one telling him what I wanted and the second one was to say, 'Hey, you've got the wrong color,' and he fixed it."
The board accepted the 2018 and 2019 audit from Drew Kimble, CPA, with Alan Chapman. Lori Kimble said it was an unqualified opinion, which is a clean opinion.
"We have probably the strongest and best jail system in the state. The sales tax works, and we have a great administrator and assistant administrator where it all flows together," District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall said.
What's next
The next GBA meeting is July 1 at 9 a.m. in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
