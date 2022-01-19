Cherokee County Governmental Building Authority members were updated on jail operations during a Jan. 19 meeting.
During the administrative report, it was announced that 71 people were in jail that morning: 54 men and 17 women.
Four inmates were sentenced to the Department of Corrections, and none were sentenced to county time.
Twenty-six inmates were held on tribal charges.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were approved.
The approval of payroll was tabled until the next meeting.
What's next
The next GBA meeting is Feb. 2 at 9 a.m. in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.