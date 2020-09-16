Cherokee County Governmental Building Authority members agreed to purchase a new SUV during a Sept. 16 meeting.
Jail Administrator T.J. Girdner said the jail received a new truck last week, and now he's interested in buying another vehicle.
"While they were delivering the truck, I was talking to them about getting an SUV and I told them what we wanted," Girdner said. "They invited me up there to look and see and I can buy one off the lot, instead of ordering one."
During the administrative report, Girdner said there were 105 people in jail that morning: 85 men and 20 women. Nine were sentenced to the Department of Corrections and none sentenced to county time.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were approved. The approval of payroll was tabled until the next meeting.
What's next
The next GBA meeting is Oct. 7 at 9 a.m. in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
