Cherokee County Governmental Building Authority members approved the March and April monthly reports during a June 15 meeting.
Jail Administrator T.J. Girdner said the total revenue for March was $219,852, with a year-to-date at $2,400,000.
"Our total operating expenses for the month of March was $162,444, which put our year-to-date at $1,527,240," Girdner said. "Commissary funds are $92,000."
For April, Girdner said they collected $341,734 in total revenue, with a year-to-date of $2,743,021. Total operating expenses were $142,197, with a year-to-date at $1,669,738.
During the administrative report, Girdner said there were 102 in jail that morning: 79 men and 23 women.
Two inmates were sentenced to Department of Corrections and one was sentenced to county time.
More than 45 inmates were held on tribal charges.
A workman's compensation insurance renewal quoted was voted on and approved.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were approved. The approval of payroll was tabled until the next meeting.
What's next
The next GBA meeting is July 6 at 9 a.m. in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
