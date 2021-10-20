Cherokee County Governmental Building Authority members were updated on jail operations during an Oct. 20 meeting.
During the administrative report, it was announced that 67 people were in jail that morning: 50 men and 17 women.
Five inmates were sentenced to the Department of Corrections, and three were sentenced to county time.
Twenty-four inmates were held on tribal charges.
The board OK'd a resolution to approve incentive awards for employees' safety performance during 2021, and approved the purchase of a transport van.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were approved.
The approval of payroll was tabled until the next meeting.
What's next
The next GBA meeting is Nov. 3 at 9 a.m. in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.