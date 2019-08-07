The Cherokee County Governmental Building Authority tabled four bids for a new camera system.
Jail Administrator T.J. Girdner was absent and his input was needed. The four sealed bids were opened and discussed. County Commissioner Clif Hall said he wanted to table the bid until Girdner could look through those.
During the administrative report, CCDC supervisor Sylvia Holmes said there were 90 people in jail that morning, 75 men and 15 women. Three are being taken to Department of Corrections.
Approval of a monthly report from Williams & Williams was granted by the board.
The next GBA meeting is Aug. 21 at 9 a.m. in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
