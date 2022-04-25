April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and the Cherokee County Health Department staff wore blue on April 1 to commemorate the occasion, and to bring attention to the programs CCHD offers to children and families.
“We are proud to offer programs like Children First, which provides a public health nurse to mothers who are pregnant with their first child. Eligible families will receive education, health assessments, and linkages to community resources. All of these components work together to make a safer and healthier home environment for children,” said Tina Johnson, Oklahoma State Department of Health assistant deputy commissioner and regional director.
The CCHD encourages all citizens to become involved in Child Abuse Prevention Month. One easy way to get involved is to participate in the Child Abuse Prevention Coloring Challenge. Parents and guardians can snap a picture of their child’s drawing of their “Happy Day Picture,” and upload it to their social media pages using the tag: #PICTUREABRIGHTFUTURE.
To find out more about available programs designed to strengthen families and promote healthy child development, call CCHD at 918-456-8826.
