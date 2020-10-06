The Cherokee County Health Department, 912 S. College Ave., will be conducting a drive-thru flu event on Saturday, Oct. 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
No appointment is needed and it is available for anyone interested in getting a flu shot.
The Cherokee County Health Department encourages everyone 6 months and older to receive a flu shot this year. The flu vaccine can keep a person from getting the flu and make the illness less severe if a person gets it.
For questions about flu shots or appointments, call 918-456-8826.
