Mosquito season has arrived, and the Cherokee County Health Department is offering tips to help avoid ailments spread by the insects. West Nile Virus is the most common disease spread by mosquitoes in Oklahoma.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, there are no vaccines to prevent or medications to treat West Nile Virus in people. Fortunately, most people infected with WNV do not feel sick. About one in five people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms. About one out of 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness.
Mosquitoes can bite day or night. They hibernate in or near homes to survive cold temperatures, and lay their eggs anywhere with stagnant water. Mosquitoes can lay eggs in as little as a tablespoon of standing water.
Preventing mosquito bites and controlling mosquitoes around the home are the best ways to protect against mosquito-borne diseases.
Individuals can prevent mosquito bites with “The Four D's.”
The first “D” stands for “DEET,” which is where someone applies mosquito repellent containing DEET or another approved active ingredient. EPA-registered insect repellents include: DEET, Picaridin, OLE and IR3535. Individuals should always follow label instructions when applying insect repellents. Insect repellent should not be applied to hands, eyes, mouth cuts, or irritated skin, and should be reapplied as directed on the product’s label.
The second “D” is for “dusk and dawn,” which is when people should avoid being outdoors due to mosquitoes being at their most active. Next, “drain” is when any standing, stagnant water found in containers or areas around the home and workplace should be drained. The last “D” is to “dress” in long sleeves and long pants to shield skin from mosquitoes.
To control mosquitoes around the home, individuals can prevent mosquitoes from laying eggs in or near water by emptying and scrubbing, turning over, covering, or discarding items that hold water once a week. Some of these items include tires, buckets, planters, toys, pools, bird baths, flower pots or trash containers.
They can also use larvicides to treat large bodies of water not used for drinking that can’t be covered or dumped out. Larvicides prevent mosquito larvae from maturing into biting adults. An outdoor adulticide is also an option to kill adult mosquitoes in areas where they rest, such as dark, humid areas, under patio furniture or under the carport or garage.
Keeping windows and door screens in good repair also helps to keep the mosquito population in a home under control. Mosquito control products are available at most home improvement and garden stores.
For more information go to https://oklahoma.gov/health/prevention-and- preparedness/acute-disease-service/disease-information/tickborne-and-mosquitoborne-diseases.html.
