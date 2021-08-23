CCHSC offering VISTA program

The Cherokee County Health Services Council houses several grant-funded programs, including TSET Healthy Living and OPIOID 918 Rural Communities Opioid Response programs and the AmeriCorps VISTA program, as well as others.
Since 1965, the AmeriCorps VISTA program has joined the fight against poverty throughout the U.S. by helping local organizations expand their capacity to make change within their community.
"Through capacity building objectives and activities, like fundraising, research, volunteer recruitment and other things, VISTA members can serve their community while gaining experience and leadership skills," said Pam Iron, CCHSC program director. "This not only helps within our community and our local organizations, but it prepares members for a life of service in the public, private or nonprofit sectors."
AmeriCorps VISTA serves more than 10 local organizations that also provide services throughout Cherokee county.
"We have VISTA members serving at the United Keetoowah Band, Tahlequah Sports League, Tahlequah Farmers' Market, Wesley Foundation at Northeastern State University, Boys & Girls Club, just to name a few," said VISTA Coordinator Jami Murphy. "It is a great opportunity for college-aged students, as well as adults who want to contribute to the community."
A VISTA member, once approved and selected for a site, signs up for one year of service to that organization. VISTA members are paid a living allowance biweekly that is intended to help cover expenses. And at the end of their year of service, members can choose between an education award valued at approximately $6,000 or a $1,800 cash stipend.
"It doesn't pay a lot, but it's great for a student or retired person or a stay-at-home parent," Murphy said. "The important thing is to remember the ultimate goal is to bring people and communities out of poverty, and we hope to achieve that with each VISTA member's year of service."
Those interested in becoming a VISTA can apply to the program online at https://www.americorps.gov/serve/fit-finder/americorps-vista. Several positions will be open this fall. For more information, call 918-822-3182 or email jami.murphy.cchsc@gmail.com.
