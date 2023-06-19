In observance of National HIV Testing Day, the Cherokee County Health Services Council will be hosting Pride Brunch on June 26.
The event will be at the Tahlequah Armory, from 10 a.m. to noon. It will feature guest speakers, a drag performance, brunch style food, and a 20-by-30-foot street pride flag dedication to TahlEquality. This will be a private event that will include local health network partners.
National HIV Testing Day was first observed on June 27, 1995. This is a day to encourage people to get tested for HIV, know their status, and get linked to care and treatment.
The Cherokee County Health Services Council was created in 1999 under the Oklahoma Interlocal Cooperation Act, which created a quasi-intergovernmental agency to serve the public good on behalf of multiple public entities. The Cherokee County Health Services Council’s founding board members are Northeastern Health System, the Cherokee Nation, the Cherokee County Board of Commissioners, and Northeastern State University.
Cherokee County Health Services Council also networks with local health care providers and three community coalitions. Cherokee County Health Services Council also facilitates one of the coalitions – The Cherokee County Community Health Coalition, with members from local social service agencies, Tahlequah Public Schools, and multiple health-based entities.
