CCREA helps Woodall School

TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 93. Minister. Died Saturday, February 1st, 2020 in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral Services Wednesday, February 5th, 2020 at 2:00PM at Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Tahlequah City Cemetery.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 78. Farmer. Died January 30th in Tahlequah. Funeral Services February 3rd at 2:00 PM at Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Holland Cemetery. Visitation February 2nd from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 80. Homemaker. Died Tuesday, January 28th, 2020 in Tahlequah, OK. Memorial Services Saturday, February 1st, 2020 at 10:30 at Reed-Culver Funeral Home Chapel. Interment at Hendricks Cemetery in Tahlequah, OK.
