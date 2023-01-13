The Cherokee County Republican Women will have their first meeting for 2023 on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Municipal Armory in Room 1 – the big room.
The club will meet at 10 a.m. and the three speakers begin at 11 a.m. Mayor Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is talking about the Tahlequah City Charter items to be on the Feb. 14 ballot. Josh Allen, director of bands for the Tahlequah Public School system and an associate pastor, is a candidate for City Council Ward 4. Drew Haley, former director of Tahlequah Main Street who is employed with Rose Rock Coffee, is a candidate for City Council Ward 3. City elections are nonpartisan.
The Cherokee County Republican Women's Club empowers women from all backgrounds in the political process and provides a forum for women to serve as leaders in political, governmental, and civic arenas. The club supports all Republican candidates in the primary process. The group also invites candidates in nonpartisan races to speak. Their goal is to be informed voters. If any individual has questions about the Republican Women's Club or if they are a Republican candidate and want to speak to the club, call CCRW President Anita Kindle at 918-718-4400.
Cherokee County Republican Women meet every third Tuesday of the month at the Municipal Armory in Room 1 in the big room. The board meets at 9 a.m., the club meets at 10 a.m., and the program begins at 11 a.m. Each month the club picks a place to eat a Dutch-treat lunch together after the meeting. If interested, individuals can attend a meeting, as the group welcomes women and men as guests.
The Cherokee County Republican Party meets the second Monday each month in Room 1 in the Armory at 6:30 p.m. Their next meeting will be Feb. 13. For more information, contact Cherokee County Republican Chair Steve Hall at 918-706-0022.
