CCSO, HIC partner for Christmas toy drive

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and Help In Crisis are partnering to host their annual Christmas toy drive.
Deputy Lt. Jarrod Rye said his wife, Michelle, came up with the idea four years ago, and the holiday tradition is different this year than in the past.
“We are changing it up a little this year and decided to partner with Help In Crisis,” Jarrod said.
The drive started out as a 24-hour event, but due to COVID-19, it consisted of two 12-hour days, and Michelle said that schedule worked better for the deputies.
The HIC/CCSO Toy Drive is set to kick off at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, in the Tahlequah Walmart parking lot. Deputies will work until 10 that evening, and complete the other 12 hours on Saturday, Nov. 19.
The toy drive is a perfect opportunity for a meet-and-greet between deputies and children, organizers said.
“We will have the Hummer, Mule, and trucks out there for the kids to climb in. We will also have the Santa suit again for pictures with the kiddos,” Jarrod said.
After the 24-hour event, the donated toys will be taken to St. Francis Children's Hospital, the HIC shelter, and to Northeastern Health System and W.W. Hastings Hospital.
“We’re going to put back a little bit of the toys before Christmas so if [HIC] has families that are in the shelter with small children, we’ll be able to give them a gift. They’re in a situation that they can’t control and if they’re in the shelter, the parents or the parent can give them something for Christmas,” Jarrod said.
There are restrictions on donations. Jarrod said toys must new and store-bought, in their original packaging.
Due to patients having a higher risk of acquiring an illness or infection, the hospitals cannot accept these items: pre-loved or gently used items; items that have been in storage for an extended amount of time; stuffed animals without tags; beanie babies; or toys that depict weapons such as guns or swords.
Cash donations will be accepted, and Jarrod said more toys will be purchased using those funds.
“Toy or money donations can be dropped off at the sheriff’s office anytime between Oct. 19 and Dec. 2, or they can bring those to the event,” he said.
They will take checks, and those should be made out to Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.