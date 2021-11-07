A law enforcement official with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is being accused of animal cruelty after photos of a starved dog emerged on social media.
A woman posted photos on her Facebook page of a malnourished dog. The photos were supposedly taken by the official and texted to the woman with the words, “You better come get your dog, I think she’s about dead.”
She later updated the post and said the animal had died.
“I just moved into my new house today and [I] got to get my babies. This is not what I expected at all,” the woman posted.
Sheriff Jason Chennault said he was aware of the situation and had advised the woman to file a report with Cherokee Nation Marshal Service.
“We’ve asked the she report it to an agency other than the sheriff’s office, just [for] transparency and whatever else comes... We’re not going to be accused of being biased either way,” said Chennault.
Chennault said he spoke with the accused officer, and said he doesn't believe there was intent to harm the dog. He also doesn’t believe the officer actually neglected the animal.
“If any evidence comes to light that shows otherwise, I’ll deal with it then,” said Chennault.
The woman said she filed a report with CNMS, and the officer had not been placed on administrative leave as of Sunday afternoon.
