CCSO, Russell toy drive to help sick kids, others

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and Russell Cellular/Verizon are partnering to host their second Christmas toy drive.
Deputy Lt. Jarrod Rye said his wife, Michelle, came up with the idea two years ago, and they said it’s becoming more of a holiday tradition. The drive started out as a 24-hour event, but due to COVID-19, it consisted of two 12-hour days, and Michelle said that schedule worked better for the deputies.
The Russell Cellular/CCSO Toy Drive is set to kick off at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, in the Tahlequah Walmart parking lot. Deputies will work until 9 that evening, and resume the other 12 hours on Saturday, Nov. 20.
The toy drive is a perfect opportunity to serve as a meet-and-greet between deputies and children, organizers said.
After the 24-hour event, the donated toys will be taken to St. Francis Children's Hospital, and if enough have been donated, the rest will go to Northeastern Health System and W.W. Hastings Hospital.
“Even through a pandemic, it was almost twice the amount of toys than what we had the first year,” said Michelle.
There are some restrictions on what can be donated. Rye said it’s imperative that toys are new and store-bought, in their original packaging.
“Those do have to sit in a quarantine warehouse for a couple weeks before they are even distributed to the kids,” said Michelle. “A lot of people like to bring their child’s old toys, and we do appreciate it. It’s just they have to be picky about because of COVID and the kids being so sick.”
According to the website, due to patients having a higher risk of acquiring an illness or infection, they cannot accept these items: pre-loved or gently used items; items that have been in storage for an extended amount of time; stuffed animals without tags; beanie babies; or toys that depict weapons such as guns or swords.
While the use of face masks is not mandatory, Rye said deputies will have masks on hand and put those on if asked to do so.
Cash donations will be accepted, and Rye said more toys will be purchased using those funds. They will take checks, and those should be made out to Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
Russell Cellular/Verizon in Tahlequah, Stilwell, and Sallisaw are accepting toy donations until Nov. 30. Rye said donations can be dropped off at CCSO, and Bargain Center in Stilwell is only accepting toys.
