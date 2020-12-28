CCSO, TPD offering New Year's Eve rides for impaired locals

County and city law enforcement officials are gearing up for the holiday season by ordering extra patrols and reminding citizens to be smart during celebrations.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office will have extra patrols on New Year's Eve, and deputies will be available to provide rides for those who need it.
“We’ll have four patrol deputies out and I’ve asked all of the investigators to work, too,” said Sheriff Jason Chennault. “I know me, [Undersheriff] James Brown, and [Captain] Derrick Grant will be working New Year’s Eve and then again on New Year’s Day.”
The CCSO and Tahlequah Police Department are offering free rides to those who may become too impaired to get behind the wheel of a car on New Year’s Eve.
“We’re offering it but with restrictions. If you drink too much and can’t drive home, or you can’t find a ride, call us and we’ll drive you home, and only if it’s in Cherokee County,” said Chennault.
For New Year's Eve, Police Chief Nate King said TPD will usually get a grant that allows officers to work overtime. However, since they weren’t awarded the grant, no additional officers, besides the normal night shift, will be out on patrol during the holiday.
“Someone calls us for a ride if they find themselves where they’ve had too much to drink, they’re ride leaves them, etc,” said King. “It’s a year-round thing for us. We’re not here to punish somebody for trying to do the right thing."
Both Chennault and King stressed the rides are only to a residence, and not to other bars or parties.
“You can call us and we will give you a ride home. We won’t give you a ride to another party or another establishment serving alcohol. If you call us, it is for us to take you home for the evening,” said King.
Chennault and King said they have no plans to set up road blocks in the city or county this year. However, that doesn’t mean the Oklahoma Highway Patrol won’t have one set up in Tahlequah.
“We haven’t applied for one and haven’t ran anything in the [newspaper], or anything like that. We won’t be doing any, but that doesn’t mean OHP won’t be doing any either,” said King.
The chief of police said he’s noticed traffic volumes are relatively low during the holiday in years past.
“I think traffic volume is down during New Year’s Eve and that’s just a personal observation,” said King. “I think people tend to carpool, and I really look for traffic to be even lower this year than normal due to COVID-19. I look for people to be a little more cautious as far as where they go and what they do.”
King said he is anticipating a spike in active cases in Tahlequah, Cherokee County, and the state due to the holiday gatherings.
“I think with people gathering for Christmas we’ll see a spike but it’ll take some time for us to see those numbers,” said King.
Depending on call volumes, those needing a ride home by law enforcement may have to wait for an available officer to respond.
“There are nights, based on call volume, sometimes it’s difficult and this year could be the same thing,” said King.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office, there were 38 alcohol-related crashes in 2019 that resulted in two deaths. Tahlequah reported eight of those crashes.
Data indicates the highest number of crashes occurred the Friday evening and during the daytime hours on Saturday and on Monday of the New Year’s Day weekend.
You can help
If you see someone driving whom you suspect is impaired, call *55 or 911.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.