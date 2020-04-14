One of the key public health interventions to the global coronavirus pandemic has been social distancing, avoiding large groups of people in close proximity to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently reported that even those who are young, or otherwise healthy, are at risk and their activities can increase the risk for others. It is critical that everyone do their part to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
While not all individuals are able or fortunate enough to work from home, a major tactic has been to encourage, or require, individuals to telecommute.
"Working from home sounds like a luxury, but it comes with a number of challenges," said Christina Kirk, Cherokee County TSET Healthy Living Program assistant coordinator. "Getting your work done is important, but staying healthy - mentally and physically - is just as crucial for telecommuters."
There are many ways to help make the telecommuting process more efficient and productive.
Set an alarm and create a morning routine. Creating a morning routine can greatly help to get ready for the work day at home.
"Use that time to take care of yourself, whether it's exercise, preparing a nutritious breakfast, reading, or meditating. Dress as if you are going into work which may include putting on makeup or fixing your hair, for instance," said Kirk.
Scheduling breaks throughout the work day is important to let the brain and body relax. Take a 10-15 minute walk. Studies have shown that breaks can actually significantly improve productivity and a person's ability to focus.
Develop a dedicated work area free from distraction in the household.
Lastly, it's crucial to remain active online during work hours. Working from home has lots of benefits, but it also comes with a set of responsibilities one normally does not have in the office.
"Working from home can be a blessing, but it can also come with challenges. While telecommuting requires adjustments in habits and routines, it's important that employees of all kinds work to understand how to live, and work healthily - both from the office and from the home," said Kirk.
