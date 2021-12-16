Fifty-six new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Cherokee County over the past week, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported there are currently no cases of the Omicron variant in Oklahoma.
On Dec. 16, Cherokee County was listed by the CDC as having reported a total of 9,265 positive cases since the pandemic started. The OSDH isn’t reporting countywide death rates anymore, but according to the CDC, there have been no new deaths this week. The total number of deaths for the county stands at 126.
Oklahoma has now listed 684,579 total cases. Overall, 1,301 new cases were reported Wednesday across the state. Of the total the OSDH reported Dec. 16, there were 13,313 active cases. Wednesday's Provisional Death Count from the CDC for Health Statistics was 12,157. The seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases was 1,169.
Cherokee County remains at the "red," or high level, for transmitting infections, though for a few weeks in October, it was in the "yellow" zone.
There are confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in 35 states as of Wednesday, Dec. 16. The CDC reported the Omicron variant may spread easier than other types, including Delta.
“We don’t yet know how easily it spreads, the severity of illness it causes, or how well available vaccines and medications work against it,” the CDC said.
As of Dec. 16, the state reported 5,101,032 doses of vaccine have been administered, with 2,0081,664 series completed.
Residents can register online at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a vaccine appointment, or visit vaccinefinder.org. For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.