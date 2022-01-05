More than 190 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Cherokee County over the past week, joining more than 13,000 active cases across the state.
Oklahoma has now listed 724,875 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020, with 104 in Cherokee County and 3,914 new cases reported Wednesday.
CDC and Oklahoma State Department of Health figures differ. OSDH reported Jan. 5, 30,090 cases were active. Wednesday's Provisional Death Count from the CDC for Health Statistics was 12,539. The seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases was 3,440.
On Jan. 5, Cherokee County was listed by the OSDH as having a total of 9,622 positive cases since the pandemic started.
According to the seven-day metrics listed on the CDC website, there are been no new deaths reported in Cherokee County over the past week.
The total number of deaths for the county stands at 126.
Cherokee County remains at the "red," or high level, for transmitting infections.
As of Jan. 5, the OSDH reported 5,352,649 doses of vaccine have been administered, with 2,124,053 series completed.
Residents can register at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a vaccine appointment. For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
