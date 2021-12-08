Eighty-three new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Cherokee County, and although the Oklahoma State Department of Health has reported no new deaths here for five weeks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that's not accurate.
On Dec. 8, Cherokee County was listed by the CDC as having reported a total of 9,265 positive cases since the pandemic started. The OSDH hasn't been reporting countywide death rates recently, and other health news sources have reported the local death toll was sitting at 118 for several weeks. However, the CDC is now reporting the total deaths for the county has reached 126.
Oklahoma has now listed 676,890 total cases. Overall, 1,157 new cases were reported Wednesday across the state. Of the total the OSDH reported Dec. 8, there were 11,499 active cases. Wednesday's Provisional Death Count from the CDC for Health Statistics was 12,059. The seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases was 1,340.
Cherokee County is again at the "orange," or substantial level, for infections.
The new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, was classified by the World Health Organization on Nov. 26, and there are confirmed cases in 19 states as of Wednesday, Dec. 8. The CDC reported the Omicron variant may spread easier than other types, including Delta.
“CDC scientists are working with partners to gather data and virus samples that can be studied to answer important questions about the Omicron variant,” the CDC said. “Scientific experiments have already started. CDC will provide updates as soon as possible.”
As of Dec. 8, the state reported 4,998,345 doses of vaccine have been administered, with 2,062,867 series completed.
Residents can register online at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a vaccine appointment, or visit vaccinefinder.org. For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
