First, a definition of "granola bar" is in order. Since oats are one of the key ingredients of any granola, we're defining granola bar to be any chewy, bar-shaped creation that contains oats. Granola bars are also usually very dense, composed of chunky fruits, nuts or seeds with something sticky holding them together.
There is some controversy as to who invented the granola bar, however, multiple sources credit Stanley Mason with creating the rst granola bar. No matter who invented the concept, you can invent your own variation and take credit. The basic ingredients are: oats and-or other grains; small, chunky dried fruits, nuts, seeds, coconut, etc.; sweetener like honey, maple syrup, brown sugar, etc.; fat or oil, such as nut butter, butter, oil, coconut oil; and flavorings like vanilla or cinnamon.
If you want to try to make your own healthy granola bar, I would recommend using an existing recipe, then have fun experimenting. When you make your own, you can keep the sweetness to a reasonable level for a much healthier bar. There are many recipes to choose from, stop by the Extension office for some healthy recipes. Groovy Granola Bars from Oregon State University is an easy recipe to get you started. Not only is it packed with fiber and protein, it also provides half of your daily value for omega-3.
If you plan on purchasing a granola bar, look for a better bar. Check the ingredients and nutrition label. Specifically look for bars that are high in fiber and protein, sweetened with honey or natural syrups, and include nuts, grains, seeds, and fruits. Choose bars with less added sugar. Watch out for sweet ingredients like marshmallow pieces, chocolate cookies or coating, corn syrup, and other types of sugar. Bars with flavors like chocolate- caramel-peanut butter, and strawberry cheesecake are likely to contain added sugars.
Read the list of ingredients for the type of sweetener used. All bars contain some type of sweetener to make them appealing to our sweet-craving taste buds. The healthiest bars use dried fruit for sweetness and contain no added sugars. Others use honey or maple syrup that seem more natural, but are no different nutritionally than table sugar or corn syrup. Bars that state they are low in added sugar, or contain only 1 or 2 grams of sugar; use some form of sugar substitute.
Choose bars with 100 percent whole grains, such as whole oats, whole wheat, or whole brown rice. The Dietary Guidelines recommends that at least half of the grain foods we eat each day - bread, cereal, pasta, rice, quinoa, crackers, granola bars - contain whole grains so that we get the benefit of the vitamins, minerals, fiber and other nutrients naturally present in whole grains.
Pay attention to the calories. Many energy and granola bars contain 150-250 calories. If you're eating a bar for a snack, choose one with no more than 200 calories. If you're using a bar as a meal replacement, look for one with 300-400 calories.
It seems like everyone wants bars with more protein and less carbohydrate. The reality is that both are important in a healthy diet. For snacks, look for 2-10 grams of protein. Aim for 20-30 grams of protein for a meal replacement bar. Use caution with added vitamins and minerals. Amounts of these nutrients can add up quickly, especially if you eat more than one bar per day, or regularly consume other foods that are enriched or fortified. High amounts of vitamins and minerals can cause nutrient imbalances over time.
For more information, or to schedule a program locally about financial management, nutrition, health and wellness, parenting education, or Oklahoma Home and Community Education, contact the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County by phone at 918-456-6163.
Heather Winn is a family and consumer sciences educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
