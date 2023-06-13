Boys & Girls Club of Tahlequah elementary school students met some everyday heroes during a summer program on June 13.
Tuesday afternoon, students gazed to the sky in awe as a First Flight helicopter landed in the playground of Cherokee Elementary.
As they rushed with excitement to the site, the kids were met with first responders with Northeastern Heath Systems Paramedics, Cherokee Nation Search and Rescue, the Keetoowah Tribal Police, CN Emergency Medical Services, the Tahlequah Police and Fire departments, and Tahlequah Public School Resource Officers.
Paramedic Matt Young, pilot Jon Russell, and nurses Elizabeth Robinson and Kyle Hicks showed the students around the helicopter and answered queries about its parts and equipment.
Young said the students always ask good questions.
"Some of [the questions] are off the wall, some are really good," Young said with a laugh.
Incoming fourth-grader Addisen Larsen described what she liked best about the helicopter.
"My favorite part is the driver's seat because it's where they steer," said Addisen.
Karlee Mason Coats said he liked the blades because they "spin real fast and are real sharp."
David Murray was most interested by the helicopter's airspeed indicator.
"It's that little piece at the front. It calculates how fast they're going," said David.
All kids who brought their bicycles were invited to try their best at a bike rodeo. TPD Officers Pam Bell and Joe Roberts helped the kids navigate through a series of cones and weave their way to the finish line.
Cheryl Arnall, who runs B&GC summer programs at the Tahlequah elementary sites, said this is third year this particular event has been presented. Arnall said kids spend their mornings working on academics and enjoy enrichment activities in the afternoon.
"We've kept about 122 students a day," said Arnall.
Arnall said the kids have made visits to the splash pad, library, and more.
Students also enjoyed a hot dogs, chips, watermelon, and treats provided by the Fraternal Order of Police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.