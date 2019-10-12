Next week, Oct. 14-18, the School Nutrition Association celebrates National School Lunch Week, established by President John F. Kennedy in 1962 to "promote the importance of a healthy school lunch in a child's life and the impact it has inside and outside of the classroom."
The National School Lunch Program serves more than 30 million children each school day, according to the School Nutrition Association.
During September, Tahlequah Public Schools served 45,219 lunches district wide, which is an average of 2,380 lunches per day, according to Child Nutrition Director Dana Dobson. Sodexo, a food service company, develops all the recipes and menus.
"Each year, in February, a group of Sodexo general managers, executive chefs, and dieticians meet to plan menus for all grades for the following year," said Dobson. "Menu selections are based on product availability, client and customer input, and historical participation."
All sites except Sequoyah Pre-K offer salad bar options. One change this school year is that Sequoyah Pre-K students are now offered a second entrée option.
"All sites have pre-packaged entrees, which are prepared and packaged by our teams in each school's cafeteria," said Dobson.
Tahlequah High School and Tahlequah Middle School have service areas, each with a different theme. At TMS, the areas are: Revolve with traditional lunches; Upper Crust with cheese and pepperoni available daily, along with a flavor of the day; Honor Roll has chicken and potato items with a roll; Fiesta, which is Mexican food; and Fast Takes, with salads, wraps, and sub sandwiches. At least six sides are available daily at Thrive, which includes fresh garden salad greens and fruits and vegetables.
"In November, we will be rolling out a new marketing concept - which will include new menu options - at the high school, called Taste4," said Dobson.
According to a Sodexo press release, for Taste4, their chefs created a USDA-compliant menu that includes "world flavors, spicy comfort foods, and unique, fun food combinations." It features "do-it-yourself stations, grab-n-go options and faster check-out lines leaving more time for socializing." This concept was developed using focus groups of students from across the country, and consumer insights on this generation's retail dining experiences.
"Taste4 is the new standard in school dining, bringing a retail focus to school cafeterias where, through a world of flavor promotion and a selection of branded concepts, each day will bring a new experience to the customers we serve," said Richard Hill, vice president of marketing, Sodexo Schools, in the press release.
The company reports that schools already using Taste4 have more students buying cafeteria lunches.
If more students bring their lunches, miss school, or just don't eat one day, there may be prepared food wasted.
"Any successful food service program will have some waste at the end of the day. This is to ensure that all students from the first student in line until the last student goes through the line get the same choices," said Dobson
In an effort to reduce waste and provide extra food to students that may still be hungry, Child Nutrition will be introducing "share carts" at each of the cafeteria sites. Dobson hopes it will be next week, but she said they are waiting on some of the carts to be shipped to them.
"The carts will provide a designated place for students to leave uneaten or unwanted food and drink items, so anyone who wants those items can grab them off of the cart and consume them free of charge," said Dobson.
Cherokee Elementary School already has a station in place labeled The Sharing Table.
