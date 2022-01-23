Celeste Looney, OBI encourage young blood donors

Celeste Looney Insurance Agency and Oklahoma Blood Institute are teaming up in their third annual Cherokee County School challenge to promote blood donations among area youth.
The event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 5 at the First United Methodist Church Activities Center Gymnasium, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Locals will have a chance to donate and vote for their choice of school. The school with the most votes will win $500, courtesy of Celeste Looney Insurance Agency.
Blood donors will receive a free, limited-edition Country or Rock & Roll t-shirt, a free ticket to the National Cowboy Western Heritage Museum, and an IHOP coupon for free pancakes.
It takes 1,200 donors a day to meet the area's blood supply needs. Due to the omicron variant, blood donations are down, and blood drives are being canceled. Residents are encouraged to donate.
OBI is the sole provider of all blood products for Northeastern Health System, W. W. Hastings, and all veterans medical facilities in Oklahoma. It is the local, nonprofit blood supplier, supporting the inventory for patients in more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities, and air ambulances statewide.
Residents who are healthy and 16 years old or older can give blood. The 16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; 18-year-olds and older must weigh at least 110 pounds. A photo ID is required.
Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777. While COVID-19 vaccination is not required of blood donors, those who have been vaccinated can donate immediately, assuming they are feeling well. Blood donation typically takes only about an hour, and one donation saves up to three lives.
