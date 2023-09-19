Law enforcement officials responded just after 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, to a single-vehicle crash involving a cement truck at the intersection of Highway 82 and Highway 100.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said a concrete truck wrecked at the intersection and that there were injuries. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed that the road was closed after the truck rolled over in the roadway.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation.
