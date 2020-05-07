Cemeteries' plans for Memorial Day may be disrupted

Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain, heavy at times late. Thunder possible. Low 53F. SE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain, heavy at times late. Thunder possible. Low 53F. SE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.