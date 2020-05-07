Cemeteries' plans for Memorial Day may be disrupted

Area cemeteries are going different directions on plans for Memorial Day, or Decoration Day, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tahlequah City Cemetery normally holds ceremonies on the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend, led by either the Veterans of Foreign Wars or the American Legion, but nothing has been planned for 2020 at this point.
"It's pretty well been unaddressed," Tahlequah Cemetery Superintendent Richard Smith said on Thursday, May 7. "Generally the city doesn't do anything on Memorial Day. Usually the VFW or American Legion - I'm not sure which group it is - they usually have a gathering at the pavilion up here on that Saturday morning of Memorial Day weekend. They have not contacted me this year, so I'm assuming that they probably called it off."
Smith said visitors are on their own if they want to come to the cemetery.
"As far as people wanting to gather and visit graves and stuff, people are pretty much on their own," he said. "They know the suggestions, they know the recommendations of staying apart. I'm not going to be here to enforce it. I'm just going to let them do their thing."
Keener Cemetery in Hulbert is cancelling its Memorial Day gathering this year due to the virus. Gates to the cemetery will remain open to families wishing to decorate their loved ones' graves.
Park Hill Cemetery will have a ceremony on Sunday, May 10.
Caney Cemetery in Welling will hold its ceremony on Sunday, May 17.
Caney Cemetery Association President Leon Taylor said he believes the meeting can be held outside as long as it is held to the social distancing recommendations.
The second phase of the virus's recommendations are set to be introduced this month. Taylor said they will not be having the potluck dinner on the grounds. The decorating of gravesites can be done.
Tell us about it
If you are involved with any cemetery in Cherokee County, please email news@tahlequahdailypress.com with your plans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.