Cemetery rules vary on decorations, burial eligibility

From city cemeteries to community graveyards, rules and regulations on monuments, decorations, and who may be buried in plots around the area can vary.
Jennifer Cruwell, coordinator for Tahlequah City Cemetery, said its regulations are pretty simple.
“Anyone can be buried there as long as they purchase a space,” said Cruwell. “Those are currently priced at $350 each, with an additional one-time fee of $18 for the deed.”
The city cemetery sits on 30 acres of land and holds over 13,000 occupied and reserved plots. Different areas have different rules for how large monuments placed there can be.
“Regarding monuments, the base cannot be wider than four feet in most blocks; block thirteen and fourteen are smaller and have a max of three and a half feet. Block thirty-one is flat headstone only,” said Cruwell.
Crowell said decorations are allowed year-round, but they are limited to the headstone area during mowing season — generally between April and October, depending on the weather conditions.
“Larger winter decorations are allowed but must be picked up by March 1,” she said. “Memorial Day is another big decoration time but those have to be picked up a week afterward or they could be thrown away.”
Crowell said the cemetery has no particular rules on noise and music is often played during burial services.
A U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs National Cemetery, burial at the Fort Gibson National Cemetery is “open to all members of the armed forces who have met a minimum active duty service requirement and were discharged under conditions other than dishonorable.” Their spouses, widows, and minor children may also be eligible.
Natural cut flowers are allowed to placed on graves at the national cemetery throughout the year while artificial flowers are only permitted from Nov. 10 through April 1.
According to Andrea McGowan of the Rural Water District 11 office, the cemetery located at the end of West Hulbert Landing Road is know as both the Hulbert Cemetery and International Order of Odd Fellows Cemetery.
“There are no restrictions on who may be buried there,” said McGowan.
McGowan cited a list of rules and regulations for the cemetery, including that no live plants, trees, shrubs, or bushes of any kind may be planted there, decorations can be permanent if they are on the headstone, and that flowers must be picked up two weeks after decoration day or they will be discarded.
“Decoration day is the last Sunday in May,” she said.
Kimberly Boston, Hulbert deputy town clerk, said Hulbert Cemetery is not run or maintained by the Town of Hulbert.
