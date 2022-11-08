The Fort Gibson National Cemetery, an official Wreaths Across America location, will host a wreath-laying ceremony Dec. 17 at 11 a.m. at 1423 Cemetery Road. The wreath placement will follow the ceremony.
The cemetery will be joining more than 3,000 other locations across the country for National Wreaths Across America Day. Coordinated and led by local volunteers, fundraising groups have raised money throughout the year to sponsor the placement of veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of fallen service members laid to rest there.
Sponsorships are being accepted at Tender Touch Auto Wash in Muskogee, online at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/OK0001, and by mail to Wreaths Across America, 2952 S. Woodland Road, Muskogee, OK, 74403. This annual event seeks to further the WAA mission of remember, honor, and teach, ensuring the memory of those who served this country endures.
