Census Bureau recruiting counters from area

In anticipation of the 2020 count, the Census Bureau is looking to hire thousands of people for temporary jobs.
"The Constitution requires us to do this. It's not just the government gathering information," said Shane Ousey, area manager over Census offices in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Dallas. "The Founding Fathers did it every three years. It changed to every 10 years in 1790."
The Census is an opportunity for the government to count the population, and it is mandated in Article I, Section 2 of the Constitution. According to census.gov, the data is used to determine two things: local communities, where billions of dollars of federal funds will be distributed, and the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives.
"The Census is the cornerstone of democracy," said Ousey. "It is a duty. Everybody is supposed to answer the Census questions."
While some cities have Census 2020 offices and people are being hired to work in them, only field workers are being employed locally. Ousey said they prefer to hire people who live in the community.
"This is a great job for a second job, or a stay-at-home-mom who has a couple of hours available," said Ousey.
To be considered, the applicant must be a U.S. citizen; be at least 18 years old; have a valid Social Security number and email address; pass a basic background check; have reliable transportation; be available at least 20 hours a week; and be able to use a smartphone.
This is the first time the Census can be answered online.
"This is a huge change for us. It brings us into the 21st century," said Ousey. "Online is more accurate and responsive. It is also cheaper."
Census takers in Cherokee County will receive $14.50 per hour, and possible reimbursement for work-related mileage and expenses.
The Census work is broken down into a series of operations. Workers could be on duty for four to 10 weeks, then be released until the next operation, but Ousey said a lot of the operations overlap.
New hires get classroom training and tools for the position. Field workers will either be knocking on doors to ask the survey, hand the resident a survey, or verify an address.
"They will have a smartphone, click some boxes, and hit transmit, and the information will be sent to a secure server," said Ousey. "It's much more secure than in the past with a pile of papers."
Ousey said safety is the No. 1 priority for Census Bureau employees
"If they feel unsafe at an address, don't knock on the door," he said. "Mark the address as unsafe."
He said they will usually send teams of people into rural areas so no one is out alone.
The Census Bureau is trying to recruit triple the number of people it will hire. Ousey said if a county has previously not had high numbers for self-response to the Census, they plan to have more workers in the field there.
"We'll see how many people self-respond to see how many we'll hire," said Ousey.
Officials are looking to recruit 725 people in Cherokee County, but about 200 will be hired to canvas the area. The recruitment goals for some area counties are: Adair, 267; Sequoyah, 551; Wagoner, 630; and Muskogee, 640. The numbers vary, depending on the population of an area, historical data, and whether there is a college campus with dormitories.
"We count students living in dorms as residents of where they go to college, not with mom and dad. They live there nine months out of the year, and that town provides them with more services than their hometown," said Ousey. "We do that early, before the Census starts and before students are out for the summer."
Working with the cooperation of campuses like Northeastern State University, a team of Census workers will knock on dorm room doors to do a count.
Those who speak languages other than English are also being recruited. Census takers who do not speak English will be able to call and ask for the Census in their languages. It will be available in 13 languages.
The Bureau is recruiting through January. It will make job offers and conduct background checks January-March. Training will begin at the beginning of March, and workers will begin going out around mid-March.
To apply, interested parties can go to 2020census/jobs or call 855-JOB-2020 and select option 3 for more information. Applicants being considered for a job will be interviewed over the phone. If offered a position, the next steps will be emailed.
