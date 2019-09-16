TULSA - "Centenarian" is derived from Latin and means "of a hundred." Centenarians of Oklahoma celebrates the lives of Oklahoma citizens who are "of a hundred" or more.
Centenarians of Oklahoma is a nonprofit, volunteer group based in Tulsa, whose sole purpose is to honor and celebrate the lives of Oklahoma citizens who have reached the age of 100 or more.
There is no cost, fee or obligation.
It is the only group of its kind in the United States.
Each Centenarian will be honored with a biographical sketch, a Centenarians of Oklahoma certificate, and a Golden Okie pin.
The group follows up with the centenarians on their birthdays, at Christmas, and with other remembrances during the year.
Since the beginning of this program in 1991, Centenarians of Oklahoma has honored more than 2,300 Oklahoma centenarians.
Currently, Centenarians of Oklahoma has 235 living honorees.
Every effort is being made to locate and honor even more Oklahoma centenarians.
The group maintains a website at centenariansok.com detailing all their activities.
The website includes a video completed in conjunction with the Oklahoma State University 100 Year Life Program, along with statistics and other interesting facts.
The Facebook page, Centenarians of Oklahoma, highlights current honorees.
Permanent records of deceased Centenarians of Oklahoma are archived at the Oklahoma Historical Society and become an honored part of Oklahoma history.
Those who know an upcoming centenarian, or someone who is already a centenarian, should contact the group at centenariansofoklahoma@gmail.com or 918-510-0150.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.