Centenarians honor Walls

Centenarians of Oklahoma honored Tahlequah resident Jannetta Magaline "Mag" (Greenfeather) Walls and welcomed her into the Centenarians of Oklahoma Hall of Fame on the occasion of her 100th birthday. She and her brother Tom played the guitar and sang, ministering to area nursing homes and churches. She is very proud of her Native American heritage and her six-generation family. Learn more about the Centenarians of Oklahoma at centenariansok.com.