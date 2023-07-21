Centenarians of Oklahoma has honored Tahlequah resident Betty Mae Thompson on the occasion of her 100th birthday celebration. The highlight of the celebration was her heartfelt speech filled with stories of her life and how living is not difficult when others have people who love them nearby. Thompson attended college at the University of Tulsa and University of California, Berkley, where she earned her doctorate degree. She is a pilot, doctor, teacher, and a woman who loves pecan pie. She has one word of wisdom for younger people: "education."