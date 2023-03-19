Century 21 Wright sales affiliate wins Grand Centurion Producer award

Jasen Wright, broker/owner of Century 21 Wright Real Estate has announced Century 21 Real Estate LLC recently recognized sales affiliate Edna Kimble with the Century 21 Grand Centurion Producer award following their successful 2022 sales totals.
"The power of the Century 21 brand rests on the shoulders of the relentless sales professionals like Edna Kimble who always strive to deliver 121% for each and every client they serve," said Michael Miedler, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate, LLC. "We are thrilled to recognize them for their amazing work and commitment to delivering the extraordinary experience that homebuyers, sellers and property investors deserve in their real estate journey."
The Grand Centurion Producer award is presented to sales affiliates of Century 21 who earn $960,000 in sales production or 213 closed transaction sides within a calendar year.
"Receiving the Grand Centurion Producer award is a tremendous accomplishment for Edna Kimble and is a testament to their unwavering commitment to professional excellence and customer satisfaction," said Jasen Wright. "Edna is a valued and trusted real estate resource for the Tahlequah community and a major contributor to our overall success."
Century 21 Wright Real Estate is a full-service brokerage at 103 Mimosa Lane in Tahlequah.
For more information, broker/owner Jasen Wright can be reached at jwright@century21wright.com.
