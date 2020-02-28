Jasen Wright, broker/owner of Century 21 Wright Real Estate, recently announced that Century 21 Real Estate LLC recognized "The Sells Team" sales group with the Century 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Team Award.
"The Quality Service Pinnacle Team Award is an integral part of our brand’s commitment to excellence and recognizes The Sells Team’s dedication to making each and every client interaction a positive one," said Mike Miedler, chief executive officer of Century 21 Real Estate LLC.
The annual award is based on results from the Century 21 Quality Service Survey, which is emailed to consumers immediately after the purchase or sale of a home.
To earn the Century 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Team Award, a sales team must receive completed customer surveys for at least 50 percent of its transactions surveyed from Jan. 1-Dec. 31, with an average survey score of at least 95 percent or better for two consecutive years.
"The Sells Team provides its clients with knowledge and advice related to their real estate transaction and offers them confidence during what may be the most significant purchase of a lifetime," said Wright.
The Sells Team will receive a customized glass trophy, in addition to being recognized at the Century 21 Global Conference.
For more information, Wright can be reached at jwright@Century21wright.com.
