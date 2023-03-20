A local bank CEO said Oklahomans shouldn't be concerned about the recent collapse of two mid-sized banks.
Silicon Valley Bank in Santa Clara, California, and Signature Bank in New York City failed in early March after a run on the bank by depositors. That series of events has raised concern about another possible recession.
But Susan Chapman Plumb, CEO and board chair of Local Bank, formerly Bank of Cherokee County, said these are isolated cases related to management issues at those banks. Those two have a significant number of depositors with very large accounts.
"I would venture to say that no banks in Oklahoma have both of those things," said Plumb.
These banks were also concentrated in a particular industry, tech, which Plumb said can be volatile.
"They had depositors that had extremely large deposits as a percentage of the banks overall deposits," she said.
Plumb stressed these were very large banks, with total deposits at something like $250 billion.
"The total banking deposits for the state of Oklahoma is about $131 billion," she said.
Going forward, Plumb thinks the FDIC will raise its insurance limits. Currently, the standard insurance amount is $250,000 per depositor.
"I think it would be good for the consumer," she said. "I don't know what that number should be, but I think that would help reassure people."
Plumb said someone will have to pay for that insurance raise and that most banks are willing to cover it.
"But if you're a consumer right now, the kind of the banker you want to have is the kind you can pick up the phone and call," she said. "Community banking has a chance to show the big giant banks that we do things differently."
In a joint statement among the FDIC, Department of the Treasury, and Federal Reserve and Depositors on March 12, it was announced that all depositors SVB will have access to all of their money starting Monday, March 13. Signature Bank depositors will "made whole" and "no losses associated with the resolution of [both institutions] will be borne by the taxpayer."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.